Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) names Mark E. Patten as executive vice president, CFO and treasurer, effective Aug. 10, 2020.

He joins EPRT from CTO Realty Growth (NYSEMKT:CTO), formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land, where he has been senior vice president and CFO since April 2012. Since Nov. 26, 2019, he has been senior vice president and CFO and treasurer of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE).

He has resigned from the CTO and Alpine posts effective July 31, 2020.

Meanwhile, interim CFO Anthony K. Dobkin will resign from his role effective Aug. 10.