Equitrans Midstream (ETRN +11.8% ) rallied to its highest level since February following yesterday's favorable court ruling that should help it finish its Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline.

The U.S. Supreme Court's order yesterday in a case involving the Keystone XL pipeline stayed part of a nationwide injunction on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nationwide Permit 12 program, which oil and gas pipelines need to cross bodies of water.

"We view this as positive news for projects awaiting Nationwide Permit 12 permits, such as Mountain Valley," ClearView Energy Partners says, adding it continues to see the project entering service in early 2021 as planned.

Analysts also say the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline could provide Mountain Valley and its proposed Southgate extension into North Carolina with some new customers that had been counting on ACP to meet the region's growing energy demand.

Mountain Valley is owned by units of Equitrans, NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) and RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO).