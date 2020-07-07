Fluor (NYSE:FLR) +4.50% AH, was selected for a position on the multiple award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide nationwide Deactivation, Decommissioning and Removal of facilities, waste management and program support by the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Environmental Management.

Fluor is eligible to compete with other nine selected companies for firm-fixed price and cost reimbursement task orders with a maximum ceiling of $3B over a 10-year ordering period.

Under the contract, the company will work at various locations across the U.S. to support the National Nuclear Security Administration, Office of Naval Reactors and the Office of Science.