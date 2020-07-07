Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) is enabling Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) Assistant users to access certain Schwab account and portfolio updates across multiple devices through voice-enabled technology.

The enable the action on Google, Schwab clients will be guided through a quick configuration process.

Clients can follow on-screen prompts through the “Finance” section of Google Account settings where they will input Schwab credentials, consent, and choose accounts to link.

The integration does not currently enable brokerage transactions.

Google seems to be making inroads in the financial services industry. Earlier, Deutsche Bank chose Google Cloud to help in its efforts to transform its IT architecture.