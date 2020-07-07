TechnipFMC +26% after scoring $1B-plus contract for Egypt project
|About: TechnipFMC plc (FTI)|By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) says it was awarded a "major contract" - which the company values at more than $1B - for engineering, procurement and construction of a new hydrocracking complex for the Assiut National Oil Processing refinery in Egypt.
The complex will transform lower-value petroleum products from Assiut Oil Refining Co.'s nearby refinery into 2.8M tons/year of cleaner products, such as Euro 5 diesel.
The company says it is working with Assuit to complete the remaining conditions that would enable project work to begin.
TechnipFMC recently won two contracts and a letter of intent from Equinor for pipelaying and subsea installation for three projects on the Norwegian continental shelf, valued at ~$189M.