TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) says it was awarded a "major contract" - which the company values at more than $1B - for engineering, procurement and construction of a new hydrocracking complex for the Assiut National Oil Processing refinery in Egypt.

The complex will transform lower-value petroleum products from Assiut Oil Refining Co.'s nearby refinery into 2.8M tons/year of cleaner products, such as Euro 5 diesel.

The company says it is working with Assuit to complete the remaining conditions that would enable project work to begin.

TechnipFMC recently won two contracts and a letter of intent from Equinor for pipelaying and subsea installation for three projects on the Norwegian continental shelf, valued at ~$189M.