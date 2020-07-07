NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) initiates Phase 1/2 trial for NC410, an immunomedicine developed to block immune suppression mediated by an immune modulator called LAIR-1.

The Phase 1 dose-escalation part of the trial will evaluate the safety and tolerability of NC410 in patients with advanced/metastatic solid tumors and determine its maximum tolerated or pharmacologically active dose.

After a recommended dose is determined, Phase 2 portion of the trial will evaluate the efficacy of NC410 in select tumor types.

The company anticipates initial data from the Phase 1 portion of the trial by second half of 2021.