NextCure launches mid-stage study of NC410 in solid tumors
|About: NextCure, Inc. (NXTC)|By: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) initiates Phase 1/2 trial for NC410, an immunomedicine developed to block immune suppression mediated by an immune modulator called LAIR-1.
The Phase 1 dose-escalation part of the trial will evaluate the safety and tolerability of NC410 in patients with advanced/metastatic solid tumors and determine its maximum tolerated or pharmacologically active dose.
After a recommended dose is determined, Phase 2 portion of the trial will evaluate the efficacy of NC410 in select tumor types.
The company anticipates initial data from the Phase 1 portion of the trial by second half of 2021.