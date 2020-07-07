In its first green bond offering, Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) sells $500M of 2.700% notes due 2030 at a price of 99.543% of the principal amount.

Bloomberg reports that the REIT boosted the size of the offering from $200M due to strong investor demand.

Proceeds from the sale will finance environmentally friendly projects, according to the company.

Eligible green projects include the development and acquisition of green buildings, energy efficient building upgrades, installation of sustainable water and wastewater management systems, and the development of renewable energy.

Kimco believes the bond framework aligns with the four core components of the Green Bond Principles, 2018 as administered by the International Capital Market Association.

The offering is expected to settle on July 13.