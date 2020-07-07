CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) has closed the sale of Pinedale LGS to focus on its existing portfolio with ~$110M in cash for potential acquisitions and construction projects.

On the basis of MoGas and Omega assets' continued performance, the company has executed new agreements with MoGas shippers that will drive new revenue from Q4 2020.

"Evaluating our current portfolio, we believe our Grand Isle Gathering System asset retains significant value amid rising oil prices. We remain willing to work with our tenant to resume production activity," said CEO Dave Schulte.