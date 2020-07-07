Organizers of the Stop Hate for Profit boycott weren't impressed after meeting with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) execs today.

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt: "We had 10 demands and literally we went through the 10 and we didn’t get commitments or timeframes or clear outcomes. We expected specifics, and that's not what we heard."

Free Press Co-CEO Jessica J. González is "deeply disappointed that Facebook still refuses to hold itself accountable to its users, its advertisers and society at large."

The meeting included leaders from the NAACP, the ADL, Color of Change, and Free Press.

Before the meeting, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg said hte company is "making changes – not for financial reasons or advertiser pressure, but because it is the right thing to do."