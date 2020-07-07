The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 2.05M barrels of oil for the week ending July 3.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 1.83M barrels, distillate inventories show a draw of 847K barrels, and Cushing inventories show a build of 2.22M barrels.

Data to be released tomorrow from the Energy Information Administration is expected to show crude inventories fell by 3.7M barrels last week, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.

August WTI (CL1:COM) recently traded electronically at $40.44/bbl after settling today at $40.62/bbl.