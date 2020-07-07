Fed has no limit on bond purchases, Clarida says

The Fed has "no limit" to the amount of bonds it can purchase and has the bandwidth to ease policy further with forward guidance in keeping lending backstops in place as needed, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said in an interview on CNN International.

While the economic rebound in May and June was "very welcome," the Fed is following the virus very closely to monitor its impact on the economy.

"We have a lot of accommodation in place; there's more that we can do... there's more we will do," he said.

A double-dip recession isn't the central bank's base-case scenario, but the Fed considers a wide range of scenarios, he said.

