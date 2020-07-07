Aspen (NASDAQ:ASPU) +7.10% AH reported 38% Y/Y growth in Q4 revenues to $14.1M, missing consensus by $0.18M.

USU accounted for 29% and AU’s Pre-Licensure BSN program accounted for 17% of overall company revenues.

Gross margin narrowed 300 bps to 59%, AU gross margin represented 60% while USU gross margin stood at 63%.

Enrollments for the quarter increased 13.8% Y/Y to 1,776.

Bookings during the quarter increased 36% Y/Y to $26.6M leading to a 19% rise in company-wide average revenue per enrollment to $14,973.

Fiscal year bookings of $111.3M, exceeded company's guidance of $102M.

For the year ended April 30, cash balance stood at $17.9M including restricted cash of $3.5M.

Cash used in Q4 operations stood at $1.9M compared to $2.8M earlier.

Net loss narrowed to -$0.7M or -$0.03/share vs -$1.6M or -$0.09/share, beating estimates by $0.02.

Adj. EBITDA was $1.4M as compared to $0.1M with AU generating Adj. EBITDA of $3.1M while USU totaled $0.7M.

