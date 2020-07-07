KKR (NYSE:KKR) is teaming up with William K. Daniel, a former senior Danaher executive, to pursue opportunities to acquire an industrial business headquartered in the U.S.

Once a company is acquired, Daniel and KKR will work together to drive operating performance and growth using the employee engagement model that KKR developed with its industrials portfolio companies.

Daniel was most recently executive vice president at Danaher from 2008 to March 2020.

During his 14 years as an executive officer at Danaher, he directly managed the company's industrial technologies and life sciences portfolios until 2017; from 2017 until his retirement, he managed Danaher's diagnostics and dental segments.

KKR's industrials portfolio strategy centers on making employees owners in the business by giving them the opportunity to participate in the equity return alongside KKR.