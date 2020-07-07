Aclaris Therapeutics has submitted an Investigational New Drug application to the FDA for ATI-1777, a topical "soft" Janus kinase 1/3 inhibitor, for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD).

“Soft” JAK inhibitors are designed to provide JAK inhibition at the site of application and be rapidly metabolized in circulation.

If the IND is allowed, the company plans to initiate a Phase 1/2a trial of ATI-1777 in AD patients in the second half of 2020.

The primary endpoint will assess efficacy at 4 weeks.