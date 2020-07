PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) is running its 156K bbl/day Martinez, Calif., refinery only at ~62%, down from 70% in June, on continued weak demand, Bloomberg reports.

The company said in mid-May that it was running its six refineries at minimum rates averaging 70%.

Another San Francisco-area refinery, Marathon Petroleum's (NYSE:MPC) Martinez, has been idled since April on low demand.

PBF shares slid 8.6% in today's trade after Credit Suisse cut its Q2 EPS estimate to a $3.03 loss from a $1.52 loss previously, citing weaker cracks, lower capture and lower Toledo throughput.