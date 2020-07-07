Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) emerges from Chapter 11 with new capital structure and board; the company restructured balance sheet, and reduced debt by ~$500M.

The Company appoints Joey Jacobs as CEO, who brings more than 40 years of experience. Most recently, he served as Chairman and CEO of Acadia Healthcare.

Additionally, promoted Martin Smith to President and COO. He joined Quorum Health upon its formation in 2016, previously served as its EVP and COO.

Alfred Lumsdaine will continue as EVP and CFO.

The Company’s reconstituted Board of Managers will be led by Catherine Klema.