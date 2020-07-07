Valvoline provides business update for June 2020
|About: Valvoline Inc. (VVV)|By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) provided business update with sequential improvements in June compared to May, a 33% sales increase and 32% rise in lubricant volume.
Quick Lubes' system-wide same-store sales were positive for the month of June, driven by both transactions and ticket, as miles driven trends improved and new customer growth continued.
System-wide same-store sales grew of 7.2%, company-owned stores grew 10.4% and franchised stores grew 5.0%, in June compared to the prior-year period.
Total liquidity of ~$1.3B as of June 30, 2020.