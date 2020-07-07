Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) provided business update with sequential improvements in June compared to May, a 33% sales increase and 32% rise in lubricant volume.

Quick Lubes' system-wide same-store sales were positive for the month of June, driven by both transactions and ticket, as miles driven trends improved and new customer growth continued.

System-wide same-store sales grew of 7.2%, company-owned stores grew 10.4% and franchised stores grew 5.0%, in June compared to the prior-year period.

Total liquidity of ~$1.3B as of June 30, 2020.