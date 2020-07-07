Boeing (NYSE:BA) has settled 171 of 189 wrongful death claims filed in the U.S. over the 2018 crash of a 737 MAX jet operated by Lion Air, it said in a federal court filing.

Boeing did not specify how much it paid the families or estates of the passengers and crew members killed in the crash, but the company said a year ago that it would offer $100M to support the families of victims and communities of those affected by the crashes.

Separately, NASA says it has added more safety fixes for Boeing's Starliner space capsule before it can fly astronauts following a pair of close calls during last year's test flight.

In wrapping up its investigation, NASA officials say they have now identified 80 corrective actions - compared with 61 previously - mostly involving software and testing, that must be done before the Starliner launches again.