This week's setbacks for U.S. pipeline projects is raising concerns among Canadian oil sands producers which export nearly all of their crude to the U.S., Bloomberg reports.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) CEO Alex Pourbaix called a ruling temporarily shutting down the Dakota Access pipeline "disturbing" in its implications that existing conduits may now be at risk.

Recognizing that DAPL had been operating for three years, "If there's an opportunity to come back on those regulatory decisions years after the fact, I think that's a real significant problem," Pourbaix told a TD Securities conference today.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) CEO Ian Dundas said there is plenty of crude-by-rail transport from North Dakota but a DAPL shutdown would hurt profitability because rail transport costs $6-$8/bbl more than shipping via pipeline; Enerplus shares fell 7.5% in today's trade.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) CEO Mark Little said the attempt by Michigan politicians to retire Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline running through the Great Lakes is a "huge potential threat" and could increase the price of oil products such as gasoline in the U.S. and Canada.

Imperial Oil (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been looking at using ships and rail to supply Ontario refineries in case Line 5 has an extended shutdown, CEO Brad Corson told the conference.