Nymex natural gas (NG1:COM) jumped to its highest close since early May after unscheduled maintenance caused a force majeure on TC Energy's (NYSE:TRP) Mountaineer Xpress Pipeline in West Virginia that sent Appalachian gas production plunging by more than 2.2B cf to an estimated 29.8B cf, its lowest in 14 months.

After trading into the low $1.90s, the August Henry Hub contract settled +2.5% at $1.88/MMBtu, up more than 20% since the start of the month to its highest closing price since early May.

S&P Global Platts reports flows along the affected segment of Mountaineer XPress sank to 100M cf/day from a prior 30-day average of 1.9B cf/day; in West Virginia, evening cycle production receipts fell 1.6B cf on the day, while receipts in southern Pennsylvania were down by more than 400M cf/day.

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, FCG, KOLD, UNL, GAZ, GAZB