Prospects for nearly half of the world's projects to build infrastructure for exporting liquefied natural gas have faded in recent months, says a new report from Global Energy Monitor, citing rising concerns about climate change, public protests and delays due to the coronavirus.

Out of 45 major LNG export projects in pre-construction development globally, at least 20 - representing a $292B capital outlay - including nine in the U.S., now face financing delays, according to the report.

In total, companies had announced plans to build $758B of projects that are so far in the pre-construction phase.

"The sector is really shut down at the moment in terms of advancing further new projects," report co-author Ted Nace tells Reuters.

