General Motors (NYSE:GM) says it's ending production of the Chevrolet Sonic in October due to soft demand and to make way for a new all-electric vehicle called the Bolt EUV in 2021

The new car is a larger version of the existing Chevrolet Bolt EV,.

U.S. sales of the Sonic peaked at over 93K in 2013, but GM sold less than 14K Sonic cars last year as consumers continued to pour into SUVs, crossovers and trucks.

GM is looking to looking to pick up market share in the U.S. after a rough Q2.