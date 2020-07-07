AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) +11.6% after-hours following a WSJ report that it is close to reaching a restructuring deal that would help avoid a near-term bankruptcy.

AMC also will reject a financing offer from senior lenders including Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) in favor of a $200M financing effort led by P-E firm Silver Lake Group, which has a representative on the company's board.

AMC was forced to shut down its 1,000-plus theaters worldwide due to the coronavirus pandemic; its U.S. theaters are scheduled to reopen July 30.