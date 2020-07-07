Barrick Gold (GOLD +1.5% ) will soon be cleared to get $500M out of the Democratic Republic of Congo from the Kibali gold mining joint venture, CEO Mark Bristow tells Reuters.

Bristow says he expects the $500M - the excess left after Kibali repatriated 60% of revenue and paid all in-country expenses - to be approved for exit "very soon" while declining to provide a specific timeline, after intensive discussions with the central bank, the mines minister and the prime minister.

Barrick needs the cash to pay back loans and dividends, the CEO says, adding that AngloGold Ashanti (AU +3.4% ), which owns 45% of Kibali, is entitled to half the money after dividends are paid.

The mine produced a record 814K oz. of gold in 2019, easily exceeding company guidance of 750K oz.