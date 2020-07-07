BP (BP -2.6% ) says it plans to invest $70M in India's Green Growth Equity Fund focused on identifying, investing and supporting growth in low carbon energy solutions in India.

BP says it will become a limited partner in the fund, which will include representation on the advisory committee as well as the rights to co-invest in projects alongside the GGEF.

The fund already includes investments from the governments of India and the U.K., and expects to reach ~$700M in commitments and grow further through leveraged capital options.

The strategy to invest in the fund is part of a larger ambition BP announced earlier this year to become a net-zero company by 2050 or sooner.