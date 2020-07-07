Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY -4.4% ) faces a new problem with the Trent 1000 turbine that powers Boeing's (BA -4.8% ) 787 Dreamliner jets, Bloomberg reports, in the latest design fault to plague the engine since 2016.

The glitch concerns the cracking of discs in the model’s low-pressure turbine as they rub against nearby seals.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency reportedly plans to issue an airworthiness directive on the matter, which could lead to damage and reduced control over the aircraft if not fixed.

Rolls-Royce said in May that it expects to reduce Trent 1000 groundings for remedial work to no more than 10 at a time as flights resume after coronavirus lockdowns; the company says the new problem should not affect that goal.