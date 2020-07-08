Asia-Pacific stocks mixed on WHO warning

Asia-Pacific stocks are trading mixed as WHO warns coronavirus deaths could start to rise again, reports CNBC.

A World Health Organization official said Tuesday that it shouldn’t “be a surprise” if coronavirus deaths start to rise again as reported Covid-19 cases globally accelerated in June while the death toll has been falling.

China +0.74% continue to rally on seventh-day as metal stocks shine.

Hong Kong +0.10% manages to hold, despite HSBC trading 3% lower.

Australia -1.29% as recent uptick in cases in parts of Australia has prompted officials in Victoria state to impose stay-at-home restrictions in areas such as metropolitan Melbourne for six weeks.