Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) prices a $500M 3.60% senior note issue due in 2023 and a $750M 4.625% senior note issue due in 2027 at 99.922% and 99.997% of principal amount, respectively.

EXPE expects to use the net proceeds to redeem outstanding shares of its 9.5% Series A Preferred Stock after May 5, 2021, when the redemption premium is scheduled to decrease.

The Company may use all or part of the proceeds for general corporate purposes, incl. repaying, prepaying, redeeming other indebtedness in lieu of or pending such redemption.

The offering to close on July 14, 2020.

