Just over a year ago, Boeing (NYSE:BA) appeared to be months ahead of SpaceX (SPACE) in its schedule to launch NASA astronauts for the first time.

Fast forward to May 31, 2020... SpaceX launched astronauts to the ISS aboard its Crew Dragon capsule, while Boeing said it would attempt another uncrewed test of its Starliner later this year (multiple failures occurred in Dec. 2019), with a crewed flight delayed until next year.

"We were, I would say, a little more used to the Boeing process," said Steve Stich, manager of NASA's Commercial Crew program. "It's one that we have used in the past on successful NASA programs like space shuttle and the International Space Station."

"We may have been focused a little more on SpaceX because they use a bit of a nontraditional approach to their software development," he added. "And so we may have had a few more people looking at that."

Under the Commercial Crew program, NASA awarded SpaceX about $3.1B and Boeing about $4.8B over the past decade.