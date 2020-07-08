European markets lower on second day

European markets continue to drift lower on the second day as investors turn cautious on economic recovery.

London -0.17% as investors await further fiscal stimulus from Chancellor Rishi Sunak in government’s plans announcement for the next stage of the country’s economic recovery from the pandemic.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Chief Economist Gita Gopinath warned on Tuesday that many countries may need to restructure their debt in the aftermath of the pandemic as borrowing surges.

Deutsche Post (OTCPK:DPSTF) reported strong preliminary results and planned to pay bonuses to staff.