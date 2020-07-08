A retired police captain who oversaw security operations at eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is next to be charged in the alleged cyberstalking campaign that targeted a Massachusetts couple who wrote critical content about the company on e-commerce blog, EcommerceBytes.

The alleged harassment included sending the couple threatening messages, as well as disturbing deliveries like live cockroaches, a preserved fetal pig and a bloody-pig Halloween mask, along with a funeral wreath and a book on surviving the loss of a spouse.

"The events from last year never should have happened, yet it gives us a chance to reflect, to reset and to act," said eBay CEO Jamie Iannone. "Integrity is the foundation of how I work, and as CEO, I will hold our leadership team and all employees to this same standard."