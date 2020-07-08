Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) has priced $350M (upsized from $300M )aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2025 in a private placement.

Initial purchasers are granted an option to purchase up to an additional $52.5M of notes.

The initial conversion rate will be 13.9324 common shares per $1,000 principal amount of notes (~$71.78/share).

Estimated net proceeds of ~$339M will be used to repurchase $185M of its outstanding 2022 Notes, for general corporate purposes, working capital, and the license or acquisition of complementary products and/or technologies.

Closing date is July 10.