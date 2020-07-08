U.S. begins withdrawal from World Health Organization

The Trump administration has officially given the required one-year notice for the U.S. to quit the World Health Organization, citing "undue deference to China and failure to provide accurate information about the coronavirus."

Responding to the decision, the United Nations Foundation called the move "shortsighted, unnecessary, and unequivocally dangerous amid the greatest public health crisis that Americans and the world have faced in a century."

The U.S. is the global health agency's largest single contributor, providing more than $400M in 2019, or around 15% of its total budget.