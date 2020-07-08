Hot topics like Brexit have been buried in the news cycle over the past few months as coronoavirus headlines grabbed most of the attention.

Not overnight... U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson told German Chancellor Angela Merkel he is prepared to leave the EU without a trade deal if no compromise can be reached over disputes like fishing rights and the influence of European courts on British legislation.

What would happen in that case? The U.K. would leave the bloc with the same terms as Australia - no comprehensive trade deal, following default WTO rules and specific agreements for certain goods.

Sterling -0.2% to $1.2510.

ETFs: EWU, FXB, OTC:GBB, EWUS, DGBP, FLGB, HEWU, FKU, UGBP, ZGBR