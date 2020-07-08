Small business owners and employees were not the only beneficiaries of the Payment Protection Program.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) are in line to split between $1.5B-$2.6B in fees for being the conduits of the government aid, according to an analysis of newly released data.

The government prioritized speed when it designed the $670B program - betting banks would be able to get huge sums out faster than a federal agency - but that decision also required giving lenders a financial incentive and boosted associated PPP costs.

Other banks in line to receive hundreds of millions of dollars in processing fees include Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Truist (NYSE:TFC), PNC (NYSE:PNC), TD Bank (NYSE:TD), U.S. Bank (NYSE:USB), KeyBank (NYSE:KEY) and Zions (NASDAQ:ZION).