A day after Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said U.S. officials were looking at banning TikTok, whose parent company is China's ByteDance (BDNCE), President Trump has confirmed the decision.

"It's something we’re looking at, yes," he said when asked in an interview with Gray Television's Greta Van Susteren. "It's a big business. Look, what happened with China with this virus, what they've done to this country and to the entire world is disgraceful."

"TikTok is led by an American CEO, with hundreds of employees and key leaders across safety, security, product, and public policy here in the U.S.," a company spokesperson replied. "We have never provided user data to the Chinese government, nor would we do so if asked."