KKR (NYSE:KKR) to acquire Global Atlantic Financial for 1.0x Global Atlantic’s book value as of the date of closing, subject to an equity rollover for certain existing shareholders.

The acquisition will be funded through cash on hand, proceeds from potential minority co-investors and the issuance of new debt and/or equity by KKR.

Acquisition will boost AUM to $279B, and permanent capital as a percentage of total AUM would increase from 9% to 33%.

Transaction will be accretive on AUM, FPAUM, book value, fee related earnings and after-tax distributable EPS.

The transaction is expected to close in early 2021 and after closing, Global Atlantic will continue to operate as a separate business with its existing brands and management team.