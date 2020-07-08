Futures muted after snapping five-day winning streak

U.S. stock index futures are trading cautiously following weakness in the previous session amid the latest uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Dow -0.2% ; S&P -0.1% ; Nasdaq +0.1% .

"While significant gains in technology stocks kept the market afloat yesterday, even these market darlings capitulated during the afternoon hours today," said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at the Leuthold Group.

The COVID-19 outbreak crossed the grim milestone of over 3M confirmed cases on Tuesday as more states reported record numbers of new infections, while Florida faced an impending shortage of ICU hospital beds.