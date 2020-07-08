Stellus Capital Investment updates on Q2 results
Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM)
Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) reports that all borrowers on accrual status at April 1, 2020 made their required payments during Q2 and no new non-accruals have been added since April 1, 2020.
Maintains quarterly dividend at $0.25/share.
Expects Q2 NAV to increase on tightening credit spreads since March 31, 2020.
$185M borrowings under the credit facility at June 30, down $25M from Q1, with ~$45M of unused borrowing capacity.
$23M cash balances at the end of Q2, of which ~$19.5M was at the SBIC subsidiaries.
The company expects to report second-quarter results on Friday, July 31, 2020.
Source: Press Release