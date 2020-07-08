Daimler AG (OTCPK:DMLRY) expects negative adjusted Group EBIT, a negative free cash flow in the industrial business and significant decline in revenue in Q2.

The board intends to propose a dividend of €0.90/share for 2019 (2018: €3.25) at the annual meeting, amounting to €1B payout.

The company recorded truck sales decline of 38% to ~150.000 vehicles in 1H20 as a result of the pandemic, especially in Europe and North America.

At Daimler Mobility, contract volume on June 30 was 2% lower at about €155B.

For a financially successful future, cost discipline has been implemented to covers all areas of the company.

The company announced market launch of the S-Class in 2021 by the EQS, representing the future of Mercedes-Benz.

Press release