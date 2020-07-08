Vivus (NASDAQ:VVUS) plummets 26% premarket after completing the solicitation of an in-court prepackaged plan of reorganization, under which IEH Biopharma will take 100% ownership of the company (the “Prepackaged Plan”), ahead of its Chapter 11 filing.

The company solicited IEH as the only holder of claims and has received IEH’s voting in favor of the Prepackaged Plan in accordance with the amended and restated Restructuring Support Agreement.

Vivus believes that the Prepackaged Plan satisfies all requirements necessary for confirmation by the Court and will request a hearing for August 17.

Under the Prepackaged Plan, Vivus stockholders will receive a pro rata share of $5M and a non-transferable contractual contingent value right to earn another $2/share if the company meets certain financial milestones in both 2021 and 2022.

Vivus will continue its ongoing clinical and commercial operations as a wholly owned subsidiary of IEH Biopharma.

The company’s existing NOL Rights Plan will remain in place until completion of the trading of its shares.