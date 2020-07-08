Kiadis Pharma N.V. (OTC:KIADF) has granted an exclusive global license to its K-NK004 cell program to Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), including exclusive rights to its K-NK platform for two other preclinical programs (excluding K-NK002 and K-NK003).

Under the terms of the deal, Kiadis will receive €17.5M upfront, up to €857.5M in milestones and low-double digit royalties on net sales.

The agreement covers Kiadis' proprietary CD38 knockout K-NK therapeutic for use in combination with Sanofi's Sarclisa (isatuximab-irfc), a CD38-directed cytolytic antibody approved in the U.S. four months ago and in Europe last month for treatment-resistant multiple myeloma (MM).

Kiadis says the combination of its CD38 knockout K-NK cells with Sarclisa has the potential to be the first-in-class treatment for MM.