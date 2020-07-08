Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) closes on its acquisition of Mirror for $500M.

Mirror will operate as a standalone company within Lululemon

The deal brings Mirror's weekly live classes, thousands of on-demand workouts and immersive one-on-one personal training to Lululemon at a time when workouts at home are increasing. "The reality is you have more people streaming yoga in YouTube videos. You have more people working out from home. And I think some of that behaviour, obviously, is going to stick on the other side of the pandemic," notes RBC Capital Markets analyst Kate Fitzsimons.

