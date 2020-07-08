Golden Minerals Company (NYSEMKT:AUMN) has commenced drilling at its Rodeo gold and silver property in Durango, Mexico.

The objectives of the drilling program are to provide greater detail on the gold mineralization at Rodeo and to provide sample material for metallurgical and geotechnical testing.

Warren Rehn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Golden Minerals, commented, "The proximity of the Rodeo project to our existing processing facilities at Velardeña presents an excellent opportunity to generate significant revenue from Rodeo starting in early 2021. We are optimistic that the drilling will improve our confidence in the deposit and enable us to continue to move towards development."

AUMN +10% PM.

