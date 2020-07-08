Ascena Retail reportedly prepping for bankruptcy
The mall sector continues to reel from the impact of the pandemic on what were already some fragile balance sheets.
Ascena Retail (NASDAQ:ASNA) is making preparations to file for bankruptcy, according to Bloomberg.
Sources indicate the distressed retailer plans to shutter at least 1.2K locations through the bankruptcy process and wipe away a significant amount of its debt. The company would like to keep some brands, but possibly sell Catherines and Justice, per the report.
A Chapter 11 filing could arrive as early as this week.
Shares of Ascena Retail are down 87.08% over the last year.