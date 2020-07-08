Bank of America lifts Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) to a Buy rating from Neutral on its view the department store operator is in a position to recover.

"KSS has already shown superior reopening trends vs. peers and we expect its off-mall positioning and value proposition will drive continued sales outperformance," notes analyst Lorraine Hutchinson.

"We think the upside risk outweighs the downside with shares trading at 2.5x EV/F21 EBITDA on estimates that have already been cut by 18% since the pandemic’s onset and are 27% below F19 levels," she adds.

BofA's new price objective is $27 vs. $20 prior and reflects a 3X FY21 EV/EBITDA multiple. The average Wall Street price target is $21.79. Only 3 of the 21 firms covering Kohl's have a Buy-equivalent rating on the retailer.