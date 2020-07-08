In his annual tradition, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) CEO Warren Buffett continues to give away portions of his fortune, contributing 15,971,345 B shares to the same five philanthropies he usually donates to.

The shares, valued at ~$2.9B, were given to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, the Sherwood Foundation, Howard G. Buffett Foundation and NoVo Foundation.

As usual, Buffett converted Berkshire A shares that he owns into B shares, which are then donated to the philanthropies.

This round is the 15th installment of Buffett's annual giving plan that he started in June 2006.

Since 2006, Buffett has contributed Berkshire B shares with a value totaling more than $37B, as calculated by Berkshire's market price on the date of each contribution.

His gifts have reduced his holdings of A shares to 248,734 from 474,993. He has never sold any of his Berkshire shares.

