MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) reports sales down 3.6% in FQ3. Average daily sales were $13M.

Gross margin fell 10 bps to 42.4%.

Operating margin rate up 40 bps to 13.4%.

Erik Gershwind, President and CEO said, "Looking ahead, we remain focused on our three continuing priorities, all centered on expanding operating margins while we continue the repositioning of the company from a spot buy supplier to a mission critical partner on the plant floor. We will resume our sales force refinement efforts and restart our business development hiring. We are building on the recent gross margin momentum driven by improvements in pricing execution and supplier programs and lastly, we have reinitiated the project focused on aligning our operating model to our new strategy."

Shares up 1% premrket.

Previously: MSC Industrial Direct EPS beats by $0.22, beats on revenue (July 8)