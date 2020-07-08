American Express (NYSE:AXP), Discover (NYSE:DFS), Mastercard (NYSE:MA), and Visa (NYSE:V) are starting technical preparations for global expansion of the Click to Pay online checkout, based on the EMV Secure Remote Commerce industry standard.

Additional geographies include Australia, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, Ireland, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, and the U.K.

Click to Pay aims to make the online checkout simpler, secure and faster across web and mobile sites, mobile apps, and connected devices by replacing key entry of personal account numbers and information at checkout.

To increase acceptance beyond existing merchants, each network is beginning work with its payments service providers, gateways and acquirers across the ecosystem to prepare for a streamlined online checkout that supports all participating networks.

In the U.S., partners including ACI Worldwide, Aurus, Blackbaud, BlueSnap, Braintree (a PayPal [PYPL] Service), Cybersource, Global Payments, Mastercard Payment Gateway Services, and Square (NYSE:SQ) are providing their merchants with the option to enable Click to Pay.

Additional support for the expansion of Click to Pay comes from international partners including Checkout.com, Noon Payments, SafeCharge, and Windcave, among others, as the networks roll it out in new geographies.

AmEx, Discover, Mastercard, and Visa introduced Click to Pay online checkout last year in the U.S.