Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) inks an agreement with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) unit Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to expand the use of TMO's Oncomine Dx Target Test as a companion diagnostic to identify ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer patients who may be suitable for Roche's Rozlytrek (entrectinib). Financial terms are not disclosed.

Chugai has submitted an application to Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare seeking approval for the expanded use of the test.

Entrectinib was approved in Japan in February for these patients.

TMO says that Oncomine Dx Target Test is currently reimbursed by both private insurers and governments in the U.S., Europe, Japan and South Korea.